Hughesville — Katherine Irene Barnhart, 81, of Hughesville passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home.

She was born January 29, 1941 in Lock Haven and is the daughter of Harry and Helen (Koch) Rogers. Katherine married Ronald K. Barnhart on June 23, 1962 and shared 56 years of marriage.

Katherine graduated from Coudersport High School in 1957. She went on to further her education at the Williamsport School of Commerce for general business. Katherine retired on October 25, 2000, after 35 years working for the state of Pennsylvania as a Claims Examiner at the PA Job Center of Williamsport.

Katherine enjoyed the long rides she and her husband would take in the family's Corvette and the times she would get together with her family and friends to play cards.

She is survived by a daughter, Marcia (Bruce) Munshower of Hughesville, and by a son, Ronald Barnhart of Bellwood, Pa.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Barnhart on May 5, 2019, and by a brother, Harry Rogers.

In keeping with Katherine's wishes, services will be private.

In Katherine's memory, memorial contributions may be made to AABR - Adopt A Boxer Rescue, PO Box 154 Olyphant, PA 18447. "Katherine Loved her Boxer Grandbabies!"

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

