Jersey Shore — Katherine F. (Cryder) Myers, 90, of Jersey Shore passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Zerbe Retirement Community, Narvon, Pa.

She was married to the late Roger B. Myers for 41 years at the time of his death in 1991.

Katherine was born on August 19, 1932 in Lock Haven and was the daughter of the late Howard T. and Bertha (Walker) Cryder. She had worked as a postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service.

She is survived by one daughter; Sandra E. Hawkins (Gary L.) of Gordonville, one grandson; Marc R. Hawkins (Danielle) and four great-grandchildren; Madeline Hawkins, Megan Hawkins, Carter Hawkins, and Brooks Hawkins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; Howard Cryder and two sisters; Leota McCullough and Myrtle Rotz.

In keeping with Katherine’s wishes, burial was held privately in Waterville Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Katherine Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.