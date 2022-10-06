Jersey Shore — Katherine F. (Cryder) Myers, 90, of Jersey Shore passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Zerbe Retirement Community, Narvon, Pa.
She was married to the late Roger B. Myers for 41 years at the time of his death in 1991.
Katherine was born on August 19, 1932 in Lock Haven and was the daughter of the late Howard T. and Bertha (Walker) Cryder. She had worked as a postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service.
She is survived by one daughter; Sandra E. Hawkins (Gary L.) of Gordonville, one grandson; Marc R. Hawkins (Danielle) and four great-grandchildren; Madeline Hawkins, Megan Hawkins, Carter Hawkins, and Brooks Hawkins. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; Howard Cryder and two sisters; Leota McCullough and Myrtle Rotz.
In keeping with Katherine’s wishes, burial was held privately in Waterville Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.
Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.