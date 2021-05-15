South Williamsport -- Karyn S. (Odell) Yagel, 65, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Tamberelli. Together they shared fifteen wonderful years.

Karyn worked as a financial advisor for Voya for over 46 years and had since retired. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend.

In addition to her husband, Karyn is also survived by her son Ryan Petersen (Ashley) of S. Williamsport; three grandchildren, Freyja Petersen, Brody and Grayson; and a sister Lynne (Odell) Snyder.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Karyn’s name be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home & Cremation, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701. For condolences or fond memories of Karyn please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.