obit candles new size 3.jpg

South Williamsport -- Karyn S. Yagel, 65, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Sunday, May 9, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

For condolences or fond memories please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Karyn Yagel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.