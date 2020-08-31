Muncy -- Karl A. “Gus” Hoffman, 62, of Muncy died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital Tower Health, Philadelphia.

Born September 19, 1957 in Newark, N.J., he was a son of Karl J. and Marjorie P. (Sheridan) Hoffman. On March 11, 1995 he married the former Angela Patz, who survives. Together they celebrated 25 years of marriage.

Karl graduated from high school in Wilkes Barre and later earned a Doctorate of Psychology from Oklahoma State University. He worked as a Psychologist for the state of Pennsylvania at various locations, retiring from Danville State Hospital.

Karl attended Fairview Church of the Nazarene, Turbotville.

He was an avid collector of old baseball memorabilia, especially items from the former professional baseball Negro League.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Daedilus Hoffman.

