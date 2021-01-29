Montoursville -- Karen Sue Ranck, 73, of Montoursville, was welcomed into God's arms on Thursday, January 28, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Rendle A. "Ren" Ranck on April 14, 2019.

Born February 7, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Hilda (Meyer) Artley.

Karen was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and previously worked at Walmart in the cash office. She was a 73-year member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church. Karen enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo, but most of all cherished spending time with her family and taking care of her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Ranck (Lisa) of Picture Rocks, and Seth Ranck of Williamsport; two daughters, Michelle Reynolds (Terry) of Montoursville, and Susan Ammerman (Ed) of Montoursville; three grandchildren, Logan Reynolds, and Stephanie and Jared Ranck; a great-granddaughter, Adelyn Reynolds; and another great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Rhen Ranck, and granddaughter, Kelsey Reynolds.

A memorial service to honor the life of Karen will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 1500 Paxton St., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109, or at www.kcfp.org.

The family of Karen would like to send a special thank you to Gwen and Michelle in home therapies at the Williamsport Dialysis Center for their exceptional care.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

