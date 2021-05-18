Hughesville -- Karen S. Swisher of Hughesville passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport where she was a medical patient.

Born May 29, 1958 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of Donna C. (Clayton) Sinsabaugh and the late Robert L. Sinsabaugh, Jr.

She was a 1976 graduate of Hughesville High School and worked as a security guard with the East Lycoming School District. She had also been employed for area ambulance services.

She was a member of the Beacon United Methodist Church, Hughesville; a member of the Picture Rocks and Old Lycoming Township fire companies and the Lycoming County Diving Task Force and Scuba Rescue. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Watsontown and Towanda and was a former Rainbow Girl in her youth.

She enjoyed doing ceramics, attending historical groups and being outdoors.

Surviving are her mother, Donna Sinsabaugh of Hughesville; a son, Christopher Swisher of Montgomery; a daughter, Tara J. Freeman and her husband Douglas of Gillett; two grandchildren, Keegan and Faith Freeman; two brothers, Robert and Donald Sinsabaugh; a sister, Linda DiBagno and her step-mother, Jeanne Sinsabaugh.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, Inc., 6059 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville where there will be a memorial service conducted by the Order of the Eastern Star. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Doug Mellott, her minister, officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to either the Picture Rocks Fire Company or the Old Lycoming Fire Company.

