Woolrich -- Karen S. McPherson, 74, formerly of Woolrich, passed away Oct. 13, 2021 in the Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.

She was born in Havertown Pa. on March 31, 1947 to George Thomson & Erna L. “Beeg” Thomson.

Karen spent her childhood summers in Cape May, N.J., where she met her to be husband Charles Reeves McPherson Sr. They were married On April 6, 1968. Charles McPherson preceded her in death on November 6, 2010.

Karen was a devoted Christian, she loved The Lord. She brought her husband and two daughters to Christ in 1980. Karen had earned her Master's Degree in history. She worked as a social worker in vocational rehabilitation. Her heart and soul was her art. She had been an artist since a very young age. Karen was also a seamstress and actually made her own wedding dress. She had been involved in her local community of Woolrich, where she and husband Charles had retired to in 2001. She had also been involved Clinton County Art Council, Clinton County Historical Society, and had attended the Big Woods Bible Church in Lock Haven

Karen was the most loving, caring and protective mother. She took her role as mother seriously, and compassionately. She will truly be missed!

Survivors include her daughters; Laura E. McPherson of West Cape May, N.J., and Stephanie N. McPherson of Port Charlotte, Florida, grandchildren; Julia Grossman, and Anastasia McPherson-Ohrenich.

Memorial Services for Karen S. McPherson will be announced at a later date (Spring 2022) by the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

