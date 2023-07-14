Castanea, Pa. — Karen Neff, 66, of Castanea passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 18, 1952 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Peggy Donahay.

She was a 1970 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

Throughout the years, she worked at various locations including: ShopVac, Woolrich, Cobblers, Glamorize, Quick Courier, and Centre Daily Times. She enjoyed her time working at Walmart.

Surviving is her loving partner, Mike Conway. She was blessed with three boys: Charlie Cooper, Jr., Bill Neff, Jr. and Casey Conway and six grandchildren: Tynesha, Caitlin, Nikyah, Kyleigh, Kaden, and Carter. Also surviving are her sisters, Linda Persun and Julie Marconi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nathaniel.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington. Interment will follow at Dunnstown Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Because Karen was an animal lover, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Clinton County SPCA, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

“She may be gone from our sight, but she is never gone from our hearts.”

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Neff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

