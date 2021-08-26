Williamsport -- Karen L. Swinehart, 64, of Williamsport died unexpectedly on Monday, August 23, 2021 at home.

Born December 31, 1956 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Robert L. and Marylynn D. (Bartlett) Swinehart.

She was a 1974 graduate of Williamsport High School. Karen recently worked at Spartronics formerly known as Primus Technologies. She enjoyed yard sales, attending Crosscutters games, Little League pin trading and bowling.

Karen was actively involved in her family’s life; attending marching band and sporting events, serving as a scout leader, and showing tremendous love and support to her sons and grandson. She was always there to lend a hand or shoulder to cry on and will be greatly missed as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Surviving is her lifelong partner, Thomas Heisley; two sons, Chris and Nicholas Heisley; a beloved grandson, Landon Heisley; and sister, Brenda Lumbard (Richard) all of Williamsport.

A memorial service to honor Karen’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to assist the family with final expenses. Online condolences and contributions may be made on Karen’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



