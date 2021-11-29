Williamsport -- Karen L. Pepperman, 65, of Williamsport, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Haven Place, Lock Haven.

Karen was born on January 26, 1956 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late George Alvin and Nancy Jane (Heim) Pepperman. She was a resident of Hope Enterprises for many years. She enjoyed traveling, NASCAR racing and arts and crafts.

Karen is survived by one brother; George W. Pepperman (Alexandra) of Fallbrook, Calif. and one sister; Georgea Thomas of Williamsport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; Frederick Pepperman.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Karen’s family is indebted for a lifetime of service for her care and would especially like to thank Cindy Russell and all her staff at her most recent group home, as well all of the past and current employees of Hope Enterprises.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com



