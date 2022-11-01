Lock Haven — Karen L. Dymeck, 57, of Lock Haven, who resided at Community Service Group for the last 12 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg.

Born Oct. 30, 1964 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles Dymeck, Mary Lou (Grenninger) McCormick, and step-father, Robert Watkins. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Brian S. Dymeck.

Karen was employed at Hope Enterprises, Inc. She enjoyed singing, going for walks, spending time with her family, and had a passion for music.

Surviving are her siblings, Jeffrey E. Dymeck, of Williamsport, Sue Dymeck (Robert Welch), Michael P. Dymeck (Dawn), of Buttonwood, Kim Dellomo (Nick), of Williamsport, and Charles P. Dymeck (Daphne), of Phillipsburg; step-mother, Georganna Dymeck, of Williamsport; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral service to honor the life of Karen will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left on Karen’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

