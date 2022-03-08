South Williamsport -- Karen C. (Goodwin) Tawney, 79, of S. Williamsport passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Karen was born on September 7, 1942 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Charles and Doris (Flook) Weidler. She had worked and retired from Hon Industries. She enjoyed gardening, floral arranging, board games and talking on the phone. She was a true homebody and she especially loved her cats.

Karen is survived by two sons; Randy L. Biichle (Carol) of Williamsport and Shane A.Tawney of Lock Haven, two daughters; Cristal L. Long (Gregory) of S. Williamsport and Kelly R. Coup of Williamsport, ten grandchildren; Christopher, Amber, Randy, Dallas, Lacy, Jordan, Ryan, Christian, Melissa and Mallory, 11 great-grandchildren; Anthony, Julian, Janae, Maria, Gabe, London, Alanna, Charlotte, Eli, Danika and Nora, six great-great grandchildren, two brothers; Chuck Weidler of Montoursville and Dave Weidler of Williamsport and four sisters; Sandy “Gina” Clemens (Tom) of Williamsport, Joyce Livingston of Phoenix, Arizona, Barb Knecht (Kenny) of Williamsport and Bev McNett (Francie) of Canton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister; Nancy Hockman, one brother; Jeffrey Weidler and one grandson; Logan Tawney.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

