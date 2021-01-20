Dushore -- Karen A. Silverstrim, 70, of Dushore passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at her home.

Karen was born October 22, 1950 in Meshoppen and was the daughter of the late Roy and the late John W. Stoothoff & Melvia D. (Eberlin) Stoothoff.

Karen enjoyed watching old movies and TV shows. She was an avid reader who loved playing games, especially Scrabble, going to World’s End State Park for picnics, but most of all loved being with her family and friends. She was very proud of her son Chad, his wife Laura and their two boys Zack and Cobey. She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church from the day she was born and had an unwavering faith in God.

Karen lived with her sister Pam for the past 22 years due to battling MS for over half of her life, which she did with a smile on her face every single day. She will be missed more than words can describe. A special mention to her dear friend Nanette and husband Jim Good, also her great niece Kassidy Raupers who spent countless hours with her great great-aunt Karen. Karen graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School in 1968 and had an associate’s degree in culinary arts from Williamsport Community College.

She is survived by one son: Chad M. (Laura) Silverstrim of Gastonia, North Carolina, two sisters: Pam J. Wilmarth of Dushore, Stacey (Bobby) Matheny of Mason, Tennessee, two brothers: Brian (Gina) Stoothoff of Wilmot Twp., Mark Stoothoff of Richmond, Virginia, two grandchildren, Zachary and Cobey Silverstrim, nieces & nephews: Franice (Vic), Angie (Joe), Neil (Debbie), and Justin (Brandy), 8 great nieces and nephews, 4 great great nieces and nephews: Aunt Marion, Uncle Zade (Aunt Delores), and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Karen is predeceased by two brothers, William Baker, Eric Stoothoff, and step-father, John W. Stoothoff.

Due to COVID–19 a graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.