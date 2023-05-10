Montgomery, Pa. — Karen A. Achenbach, 75, of Montgomery passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

Born July 4, 1947 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late William and Freda (LeVan) Rotering.

Karen was a 1965 graduate of Warrior Run High School. She worked at the State Correctional Institution - Muncy, until her retirement in 2004. She loved many animals and would often donate to animal rescues.

She is survived by her two children: Lisa Cromley Harris and her fiancé Steve Singleton, of York, and Christopher T. Cromley and his wife Lynelle, of Williamsport; her niece: Kristy Watson and her husband Scott, of McEwensville; and her companion: Rick Hersh, of Montgomery.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Hoffman.

Per her wishes there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her memory go to an animal rescue of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family please visit, www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

