Jersey Shore -- Justin C. Stewart, 36, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Born May 8, 1984 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, he was a son to Edward R. Stewart Sr. and the former Sarah D. Dolan.

Justin graduated from Loudoun County High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army. Justin loved going to the beach and enjoyed cooking. He worked as a construction worker.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two brothers, Edward R. (Samantha) Stewart of Jersey Shore and Corey A. Stewart (Jen Arno) of Jersey Shore; and a sister, Lindsey M. Stewart of York.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

