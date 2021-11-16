Picture Rocks -- June Lynette Harris, 89, of Picture Rocks died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville.

Born March 31, 1932 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late William Wendell and the late Ruth (Keyser) Taggart.

Lynette was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1950, and received her Nursing degree from Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, W. Va. She was a Registered Nurse and served as the Hughesville High School Nurse for over 20 years. Lynette loved antiques and was an antique dealer at the former Old Barn Center, Pennsdale, for many years. She attended Hughesville and Picture Rocks Baptist Churches, where she was a faithful parishioner.

Lynette was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed swimming, cross country skiing, traveling, and playing bocce ball at the Picture Rocks Park. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter.

Surviving are two sons, Keith D. Harris of Muncy, and John A. (Mary) Harris of Picture Rocks; a daughter, Julie A. Knaur of Montgomery; a sister, Nancy G. Price of Hughesville; two brothers, Daniel B. (Judy) Taggart of N.C., and David (Kathy) Taggart of Muncy; six grandchildren, Toni L. Kissinger, Pete D. Harris, Keasha Moyer, Sara M. Sherwood, Kyle S. Krysik, and Kirstie N. Pysher; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lynette was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gene Abram Harris; and a granddaughter, Corina L. Krysik.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 19 at Picture Rocks Baptist Church, 50 Elm St., Picture Rocks, with Pastor Jerry Uppling officiating. Burial will be held privately in Picture Rocks Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends may visit or call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, November 19 at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of June Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



