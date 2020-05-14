Jersey Shore -- June L. Rozenberg, 85, of Jersey Shore, went home to be with Jesus peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born June 20, 1934 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late Earl Ruffhead and the former Ruth Pepperman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary T Ruffhead, and her loving husband, Russell C. “Rozy” Rozenberg. They were united in marriage on June 26, 1956.

She is survived by two children, Christina “Chrissie” (Joseph) Coffman and Russell H. "Rusty" (Michele Schuler) Rozenberg, both of Jersey Shore; and her grandchildren, Elisabeth Coffman (Brandon) Reim, and Matthew Coffman, Danielle and Brook Rozenberg.

June worked for two deans at Lycoming College in Williamsport, for Dr. E.M. Witthoff, Blue Flame Fuel, and Raup’s Department Store in Jersey Shore.

June sang beautifully. She sang solos in her church, in the church choir, and barbershop with Sweet Adelines.

June shined Jesus. She always said it was a privilege to pray for others. Making you feel loved was what June did best. It was by her love she will be remembered best.

Memorial donations may be made to Fairplay Gospel Fellowship, 1625 Walnut Street, Jersey Shore, PA 17740, or North Central Sight Services, 2121 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701

Due to Coronavirus, services will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

