Old Lycoming Township — June Elizabeth Fink, 88, of Old Lycoming Township passed away with family by her side on Friday, October 07, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, David E. Fink in 1994.

Born June 14, 1934 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Florence (Sechrist) Smith.

June spent the majority of her life turning a house into a home as a loving wife and mother. She adored raising her children and later in life caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. June enjoyed reading and baking, and was known for her legendary pies.

Surviving are four children, Linda Schuler (Andrew) of Collomsville, Sandra Skvarka of Montgomery, Lori Hamraz (Farid) of California, and David C. Fink (Robin) of Williamsport; grandchildren, Kaleigh, McKenzie, and Andrew Schuler, Michael Hauser (Jasmine), Amanda Melody (Sean), Elizabeth McInnis (Joshua), Jacquelyn Jo (Bobby), Sara Hamraz, Ethan and Rachel Fink ; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Hauser, a son-in-law, Paul J. Skvarka, an infant grandson, Timothy Hauser and her five brothers.

Services and burial in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

