Muncy -- June (Bennett) Edwards, 88, a longtime resident of Muncy, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Muncy Place Skilled Nursing Unit.

Born June 20, 1932 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Estella (Saxon) Bennett. On June 27, 1959 she married Kenneth L. Edwards who preceded her in death on April 5, 2006. Together they celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage.

June graduated from Muncy High School and worked many years at the former West Branch Telephone Company, starting as an operator and eventually becoming an executive secretary.

She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church, Muncy. She was devoted to her church and previously helped with many duties, including as secretary.

Surviving are one sister-in-law, Dorothy Bennett, of Hughesville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Harry and Gary Bennett; and five sisters, Jackie Haynes, Mildred Magargle, Lola McCarty, Priscilla Frey and Beryl Dirk.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19 in the Muncy Cemetery with her pastor, the Rev. Charles Teffeteller, officiating.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

