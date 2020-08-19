Williamsport -- June C. Springer, 96, formerly of Williamsport, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Texas.

She was born on February 12, 1924 in Williamsport, the daughter of the late Warren W. Carson and Laura I. (Bennett) Carson. She was married in December of 1947 to the late F. Kenneth Springer.

She is survived by her son Ken Springer and his wife Sara of Huffman, Texas, with whom she lived for the past three years, a sister, Lois C. Betz of Bellefonte, her sister-in law, Ruth E. Carson of Jersey Shore, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Warren H. (Eulodie), W. Samuel (Ann), James B, and Carl S (Joanne) Carson.

June graduated from Howard High School in 1942 and The Pennsylvania State University in 1946 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration. After graduation she was employed by Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven, where she earned her pilot's license. After acquiring her CPA she was employed as the accountant for Fink's Sporting Goods in Williamsport and eventually bought the business, which then became June's Sporting Goods. She retired from this business after selling her store in 1990, but she continued to do income taxes for family and friends for many years after that. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Williamsport.

June was always interested in the stock market and watched her investments very closely. In later years she played bingo often with many of her friends. One of her favorite things to do was traveling to different locations, she had been to most of the states in the U.S., numerous Caribbean Islands, and several countries in Europe.

Her most beloved times were spent with family members. You never knew where she might decide to go, it was always an adventure.

A time of visitation will be held from 12 – 1 p.m. Friday, August 21 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport, adhering to Pennsylvania social distancing guidelines.

Private services and burial in Wildwood Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on June’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.