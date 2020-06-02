Williamsport -- Julius Ervin Mosley, 2, of Williamsport, gained his angel wings in the arms of his mother while singing him a prayer on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

Despite his medical challenges, Julius was always happy. He was a daddy's boy with big brown eyes to melt your heart. Julius loved to play with dump trucks, listen to music, watch his favorite cartoons and movies, especially his favorite, The Grinch. His eyes would light up whenever someone would hand him a balloon. Most of all Julius adored his brothers and had a very special bond with each one of them.

Born February 23, 2018 in Danville, he was a son of Ervin L. Mosley Jr. and Kayla Alice Elizabeth Marshall.

Surviving in addition to his parents are three brothers: Tibbar, Adrian and Ni'vree Mosley; paternal grandmother, Gena Williams, of Lewisburg; maternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Susan Marshall; godfather, Anthony Oliver; and godmother, Alisha Elbertson.

A memorial service to honor the life of Julius will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Citychurch, 36 E. Fourth St., Williamsport, with Rev. Danesta Whaley officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Citychurch.

The family asks that you please bring a blue, gold or white balloon for a balloon release following the luncheon in memory of Julius and his love for balloons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Julius' name to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or at www.heart.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.