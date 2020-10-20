Williamsport -- Julie Marie (Audet) Button, 72, of Williamsport, formerly of Bound Brook, N.J., passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Born October 26, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Albert M. and Margaret K. (Turner) Audet.

Julie was a 1965 graduate of St. Joe’s High School and attended the X-ray Technician program at Divine Providence Hospital. She worked as an X-ray Technician in different hospitals and doctors’ practices throughout New Jersey. Julie enjoyed crossword puzzles, scrabble and spending time at home with her loving companion of 41 years, Lawrence. She was a selfless person, helped anyone in need, and took care of everything and everyone.

Surviving are her companion, Lawrence M. Cicero; a granddaughter, Hayley Button; great-granddaughter, Briella; sisters, Michele Tourscher (John), of Norristown, and Patricia Audet, of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Button and her siblings, Albert W. Audet on February 3, 2020 and Margaret “Kathi” Audet on May 1, 2020.

Private interment at Wildwood Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.