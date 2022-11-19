Williamsport, Pa. — Julie A. Stewart, 74, of Williamsport passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 5, 1948 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late David and Margie (Best) Griggs.

Julie earned her Associate’s degree and was employed at AT&T and Hope Enterprises. She was a member of the Christian Church of Cogan Station. Julie enjoyed the outdoors. From hunting to fishing to being part of the Garden Club and Audubon Society, you could often find her tracking Monarch butterflies or working outside in her flower beds.

Surviving are eight children, Terri Dempsey (Mike Seese) of Williamsport, Thomas Dempsey (Tina Baier), Scott Dempsey (Kim) all of Montoursville, Christopher Dempsey (Brooke) of Williamsport, James Dempsey (Stacy Regel) of Montgomery, James Stewart, Jr. (Mary) of Springfield, Angie Stewart, Robbie Stewart both of Middletown; eight grandchildren, Tony, Nathan, Elizabeth, Zach, Mason, Drewan, Brennen, and Ahnalya; two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Parker; four siblings Allen (Sue), Richard (Mickey), Craig and Michael Best; several nephews, and beloved dog Bailey and crazy cat Lucky.

In addition to her parents Julie was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, James E. Stewart in 2018.

A memorial service to honor the life of Julie will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Christian Church of Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Rd. Cogan Station. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Julie’s name to Lycoming County S.P.C.A, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Julie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.