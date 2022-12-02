ross obit

Williamsport, Pa. — Julian L. Ross, 85, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Williamsport South Nursing Home following a brief illness.

Born in Clearfield, Pa. and raised in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Reynold and Edna Ross.

He was a graduate of Williamsport High School and Rider College, Trenton, N.J., where he was a member of Delta Sigma Pi fraternity and was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1962. He worked most of his career as a salesman for Weis Foodservice and U.S. Foodservice in the Williamsport area. Following retirement, he enjoyed working part-time as a security guard at Loyalsock Valley Elementary School.

He enjoyed gardening, reading fiction, especially David Baldacci novels, and taking long drives in the country with his family. He was a Christian.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine M. Ross with whom he enjoyed 59 years of marriage after meeting on a blind date, two sons, Frederick C. (Susan) Ross of Towson, MD, Christian G. Ross of Williamsport; and grandchildren Charlotte B. and Frederick J. Ross of Towson, MD. He is also survived by a brother Rolfe Ross and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Following his wishes there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.jamesmaneval.com.

