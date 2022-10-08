Williamsport — Julia C. “Julie” Reed, 67, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Thursday, September 29, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 16, 1954 in Dunmore she was the daughter of the late James M. and Dorothy (Cupp) Reed.

Julie proudly served her country in the United States Navy for 24 years, attaining the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. During her time in the armed forces, Julie became highly decorated for her achievements, including Navy Recruiter of the Year in 1981; The Captain Willard Quick Collins Award for Inspirational Leadership by an Enlisted Woman in 1980; the honor of being the first female recruiter for NRD Harrisburg, and various other Navy Commendation Medals. Following her career in the military, she went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Excelsior College and a Bachelor’s Degree from University of Phoenix.

Devoted to serving the financial needs of her community, in 1998, Julie founded Advantage Tax Services in Rhode Island. Upon moving back to the Williamsport area, she established Compass Investments LLC in 2006 as a Registered Investment Advisor firm. Julie’s passion for helping others extended beyond her work in finances, donating to many charities in need. She was meticulous, organized, good-natured, and kind. She had an excellent business acumen along with an equally generous spirit. Julie’s final act of giving was the donation of her corneas through the Gift of Life program.

In her down time, Julie enjoyed photography, golfing, billiards, seeing the national parks, travelling, attending sporting events, and meeting new people.

Julie is survived by her loving partner of 8 years, Concetta C. Owens; their sons, Mackubin T. Owens, III and his partner Andi Craig of Austin, Texas, and Benjamin R. Owens of Williamsport; her sisters-in-law, Cheryl Ingram and Connie Reed; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Michael R. Reed.

A funeral service to honor the life of Julie will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 15 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held 4 - 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at Knight-Confer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Julie’s name may be made to Save a Lab Labrador Retriever Rescue (savealabrescue.org/donate.html), Human Rights Campaign (give.hrc.org), or your Local / National Food Banks including No Child Goes Hungry (nochildgoeshungry.net/donate-now/).

Online condolences may be made on Julie’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.