Williamsport -- Judy L. Dolley, 76, of Williamsport passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born October 14, 1944 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Verna (Smith) Dolley.

Judy was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

Surviving are her children: Michael D. Dolley (Glaiza), of Edison, N.J., Lisa K. Ginoble (Ernest), of Williamsport and Rachel D. Smith (Zachary), of Montoursville; 11 grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Jacob, Jhelo, Anthony, Vincent, Dominic, Giana, Geno, Maggie and Oliver; a great-grandson Lorenzo; and a brother Lorne Dolley (Mary Jane) of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brian D. Dolley; a brother, Gary Dolley and a sister, Norma Jacoby.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help the family on Judy’s Memorial Page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.