Williamsport, Pa. — Judy Girardi, 85, of Williamsport, beloved aunt and sister, passed away peacefully at the Williamsport Home while surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born in Williamsport on Sept. 4, 1937, a daughter of Gennaro “Jerry” and Rose (Piccolo) Girardi.

She was a member of the former Mater Dolorosa Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish and the church’s Christian Women’s Society. Judy was a 1955 graduate of Williamsport High School and retired as a supervisor from Glamorise Foundations.

Judy enjoyed exercising, reading, going to her nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events, above all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her brother, Frank L. (Lynne); sister, Madelyn (Stephen V.) Brown, all of Williamsport; sister-in-law Crystal of Nisbet, Aunt Katherine Piccolo, cousins, nine nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, a brother, V. James Girardi, a great niece Chenzi Joy, and her long-time companion, Marlin Hartman of Muncy, all preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St. Williamsport with her pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel, officiating.

The family would like to thank the Williamsport Home for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Judy’s name may be made to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

