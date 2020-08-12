Muncy -- On Sunday, August 9, 2020, our dearest Judy A. Tamagno, 73, of Muncy finally walked into the arms of her Creator. She has been freed from her earthly bonds of pain and suffering that she so courageously endured during her five-year battle with ALS. Her strength and caring for others along this road were nothing short of miracles for all who knew and loved her.

Judy was a self-taught artist who created wonderful works in many mediums, and she always thanked God for her talents by signing each piece with the phrase ‘Praise the Lord.’ She was unwavering in her faith for many decades since being saved from addiction and spoke to anyone who would listen to her about her faith in Jesus. She unabashedly witnessed to many people over the years and inspired countless others with her love and her unending sense of humor. She was committed to the pro-life cause and spoke boldly for the protection of the unborn.

The love for her husband Richard came into even greater bloom in the midst of her illness - and they were blessed to have celebrated 50 years of marriage in May. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Born December 9, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George and Doris (Wallace) Hawkins. On May 16, 1970 she married Richard J. Tamagno, who survives.

Judy was a 1964 graduate of Cheltenham High School. She attended the Hussian School of Art in Philadelphia, Pa.

She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, Pa.

Surviving in addition to her husband are five children and their spouses, Nicole and Darrick Gula, of Oxford, Mich., Kelly and Aaron Eichenlaub, of Birdsboro, Pa., Rick and Joslin Tamagno, of Hamilton, N.J., Chris and Missy Tamagno, of Columbus, N.J., and Katie and Mike Love, of Riverton, N.J.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Linda Hawkins, of Hatboro and Rod and Tracey Hawkins, of Breinigsville; one sister, Pam Craven; and 14 grandchildren, Michael, Nathan, Natalie, Megan, Aiden, Cristian, Brennon, Kiana, Ella, Giuliana, Lily, Hailey, Aurora and Cameron.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy. A brief visitation will also be held Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Seating may be limited. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide flowers and suggests contributions in Judy’s name be made to either the American Life League, P.O. Box 6170, Falmouth, VA 22403 or online at www.all.orgor to the ALS Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 40777, Philadelphia, PA19107 or online at www.alshf.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.