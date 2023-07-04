Williamsport, Pa. — Judy A. DelJanovan, 73, of Williamsport died peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Born Jan. 7, 1950 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late George L. and Kathryn M. (Richards) Hamilton.

Judy graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1968. She retired from The Williamsport Home, where she was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, and was formerly employed at Lisa Ray Fashions as a supervisor.

Judy’s greatest achievement in life was being the amazing mother that she was to her three daughters, and a loving wife to her beloved husband of 25 years, Ben. Later in life she lived for spending as much time as she could with her three grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, bingo, gambling, thrift shopping, and would spend her summers yard saling on Saturday mornings. When she spent her time at home, her beloved dog, Mo, was always by her side. Her greatest pleasure was giving; giving was what she loved most.

Judy was adored and so loved by all who knew her, as she made friends effortlessly with anyone who crossed her path. She always had a smile on her face and a joke on her lips. She was a kind, selfless, gentle, and caring person who will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her three daughters, Julie A. Maher, Katie A. Millard (Jake), and Kristie A. Eck (Robert), all of Jersey Shore; her step sons, Duke W. DelJanovan (Rebecca), of Carlisle, and Donald J. "D.J." Woodring, Jr., of Jersey Shore; her loving husband, Benjamin C.; her dog, Mo; her siblings, Richard Hamilton (Roxanne), of Jersey Shore, George L. "Larry" Hamilton (Becky), of Muncy, Gary L. Hamilton (Terry), of Williamsport, Lindsey I. Hamilton (Theresa), of Williamsport, and Lindey A. Hamilton; her three grandchildren, Joshua A. Woodring, Caleb R. Eck, and Lacie A. Millard; her great grandson, Elliot A. Woodring; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Janet K. Crist and Hazel "Peggy" Winters.

A memorial service to honor the life of Judy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Trout Run Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

