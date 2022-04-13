Williamsport -- Judith R. Messersmith, 76, of Williamsport passed away at the Rose View Center on April 10, 2022.

Judy was born on July 17, 1945, a daughter of the late Anthony & Doris (Johnson) Cimini.

In Judy’s younger years, she worked at the Williamsport Hospital before dedicating her time to raise her children. She enjoyed going to the Republican Club and The Polish Club with her husband, politics, loved to cook, jewelry, her dogs, and was always listening to music. Judy’s family was the most important thing to her, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert G. Messersmith.

In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her children Jerry A. Cimini (Fiancé Esther Bendas) and Rachel A. (Dan) Clements, both of Williamsport; grandchildren, Airren Cimini, Trent Clements, Mikenna Cimini, and Jacob Clements; sister Lisa Cimini of Williamsport; and brother Anthony “Tony” Cimini of Williamsport.

A graveside service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, 91 Wildwood Blvd., Williamsport at 11 a.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, with Pastor Tom Brokaw officiating.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with final arrangements, to share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Messersmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.