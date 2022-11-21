Watsontown, Pa. — Judith R. “Judy” Zimmerman Bennardi Bieber, 82, of Watsontown passed away Thursday November 17, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. Surviving is her loving husband of 31 years, Lee E. Bieber.

Born May 20, 1940 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Francis X. and Carmen S. (Schroyer) Zimmerman.

Judy was a proud 1958 graduate of St. Joe’s High School. She attended Temple University and graduated from W.A.C.C. with her degree in nursing. Judy was a natural born caregiver and worked as an LPN at Freezer Nursing Home and Leader Nursing Home in Williamsport until retiring in 2001. She was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Turbotville where she volunteered with the social ministry group.

Judy was a marvelous cook and loved to garden. She enjoyed board games and puzzles. She was an avid reader. A talented crafter, she liked sewing, knitting, making flower arrangements, and could make anything with her creativity and extraordinary artistic abilities.

Her happy go lucky attitude, quick wit, and warm smile will be missed at her Ladies Card club, and on the beach trips she cherished with family and friends.

She loved to decorate her home for holidays, collect Boyds bears and collectable houses.

The most important thing to Judy was her family. She was constantly found doting over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending events and activities they were a part of and being an overall supportive Meme. She was a remarkable wife, mother, sister, Meme, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are six children, Mary Ellen Bennardi, Joan M. Bennardi, both of Pensacola, Florida, Mark F. Bennardi (Lisa) of South Williamsport, Todd Bieber (Karen) of Wilmington, Delaware, Leslie Brecht (Brian) of Catawissa, and Lori Weiner (Jeff) of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; 13 grandchildren, Amy Lynn Weiser (Drew), Corrie Richards (Kyle), Andrea (John), Scott and Christi Anna Bennardi, Wade (Victoria) and Dean (Autumn) Bieber, Katelyn, Noah, Kiersten, and Hutch Brecht, Ethan and Grace Weiner; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Anne Zimmerman Fike of Williamsport; a brother, Peter Zimmerman (Donna) of Warrensville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah A. Bennardi in 2009 and two brothers, Frank and George Zimmerman and an ex-husband, Dr. John A. Bennardi.

A memorial service to honor Judy’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street Williamsport, with her Pastor, Erwin Roux, officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders. Refreshments will be served by the social ministry group at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church social hall located at 39 Paradise St., Turbotville, Pa. after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Judy’s name may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made on Judy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

