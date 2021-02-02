South Williamsport -- Judith "Judy" A. Smith, 78, of South Williamsport and formerly of Linden, passed away surrounded by family Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Born December 8, 1942 in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Muffley) Gerheim.

She graduated from Redbank Valley High School, New Bethlehem in 1960 where she was a member of the golf club.

Judy was a school bus driver for over 30 years, driving for Jersey Shore School District from 1976-1985 and Williamsport Area School District from 1987 until her retirement in 2008. Lovingly known as Miss Judy to many young adults who were not just kids on her bus but family to her, she was known to often buy coats and boots for them. In 1997, along with 4 other co-workers known as the Bus Safety Clowns, she would travel to various elementary schools, the state capitol, and was seen on TV educating students on the importance of bus safety.

Judy was a member of the Pa. 1000 Yard Benchrest Club of Kellyburg and held the world record for smallest group. When she quit competing she ran the Food Shack at the range for over 25 years. She enjoyed long-range hunting with her husband and friends, taking numerous trips out west to hunt mule deer where she bagged a 17 point mule deer.

She was a long time member of Lycoming Christian Church where she accepted Christ as her Savior in 1974 and enjoyed singing in the choir. It was here that she provided her family with a strong spiritual foundation of love and grace that has been handed down through the generations. She enjoyed spending time with her family creating memories especially at the beach and Pine Creek.

Surviving are her two daughters, Shawna Hakes of Williamsport and Leslie (John "Bucky") Stokes of South Williamsport; two step-children, Mark Smith of Jersey Shore and Eileen Grabowski of Linden; four grandchildren, Erin Moon (Jason), Rebecca Lawrence, Rachel Hammer (Mike Mauro) and Anthony Hammer; eight step-grandchildren, Teagan Bower (Matt), Reece Cole (Tiffany), John Phillips (Mary), Shane Smith, Andrew Smith (Leah), Elizabeth Peterson, Abigail Kaple (Mark), and Ezra Smith; 20 great- grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Berryhill of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Smith in 2013; her sister, Billie Kay Neiswonger; son-in-law, Victor Hakes; and step-daughter, Bonita Daily.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to Camp Susque, 47 Susque Camp Road, Trout Run, PA 17771.

Condolences may be shared on Judy's memorial page at SandersMortuary.com.