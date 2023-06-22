Muncy, Pa. — Judith D. Miller, 83, a long time resident of Muncy, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 surrounded by her family at the home she shared with her daughter in South Carolina.

Born January 17, 1940 in Syracuse, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (Sherman) Durant.

Judith was the class president and a graduate of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic High School and business school before taking a secretarial job in downtown Syracuse. A delivery to her desk from a quiet gentlemen was the beginning of a lifetime of love with her true soulmate.

She moved to Williamsport in 1964 to begin 46 years of adventures with her husband and the love of her life, William R. Miller. They were separated only by his death May 20, 2011. Together they raised three daughters, who survive, with their spouses, Patricia E. Miller (Sergio Paiva), Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Jennifer L. (Dennis) Patterson, Fayetteville, N.C., and Amanda M. (Ron) Wallace, South Williamsport; four grandchildren, Aubrey Patterson Brown (AJ), Raeford, N.C., Morgan Patterson (Matt), Fayetteville, N.C., and Samuel and Isaac Hagan, South Williamsport; and three great-grandchildren Sunny Maltese, Tucker Patterson, and Magnolia Claire Brown.

Judy worked for Snowiss Fur Company for several years before staying home to start a family. She later worked as a bookkeeper for DLM Supply, a Parent Partner for Lycoming County Children and Youth, and retired from Susquehanna Health System after working as an admissions and emergency registration clerk at Williamsport Hospital and Muncy Valley Hospital. Judy’s permanent, friendly smile and kindness toward everyone earned her the C.A.R.E. award.

Judy always said “life is for the living” and celebrated everything long before it was a hashtag. She lived a life of gratitude and passed that virtue on to her children. She spent many hours clipping newspaper articles and announcements and sending them along with a handwritten note to the person featured. Known for always sending personal cards, she knew how to make people feel seen, accepted, and loved. She taught Sunday School at Bethany Lutheran Church and also served as a Girl Scout Leader for many years. A gifted conversationalist, Judy’s husband often joked she could talk for 20 minutes on a wrong number. (He was wrong. She could talk for at least an hour on a wrong number!) Judy loved to laugh, had a sharp wit, a way with words, and a great sense of humor. Judy was very well-read which made her so knowledgeable about so much and allowed for an expansive vocabulary and ability to spell absolutely anything.

Judy’s greatest joy was her family and she valued spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren above all else. When not enjoying their company, she spent many hours in prayer for others and loved her daily devotions. Over the past year, she enjoyed bird watching and spent many hours watching their antics and admiring their beauty.

These words will never be enough to adequately reflect the life she lived, the amazing person she was, and the indelible impact she had on the people she loved and those who loved her in return. She will be missed forever.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Richard C. and Thomas Durant.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in St. James Lutheran (White Church) Cemetery, Muncy.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Judith’s name be made to either Sojourner Truth Ministries, 501 High St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the West End Christian Community Center Food Bank, 901 Diamond Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

