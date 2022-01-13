Muncy -- Judith Ann Gordner, 66, of Muncy died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home.

Born May 3, 1955 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Ira Thomas and Evelyn (McCarty) Bryan. On October 18, 2012 she married Thomas Gordner, who survives. Together they celebrated 9 years of marriage.

Judith was a 1973 graduate of Hughesville High School. She worked for Thomas Eddy Insurance, Hughesville and Springs Window Fashions, Montgomery for many years. Most recently, Judith worked for Great Value, Turbotville.

She enjoyed playing cards and was in a card club with her friends. Judith loved flower gardening and going for walks, especially to the park with her dog, Libby.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Gabriel Stiger and his significant other, Elizabeth Robinson, of Picture Rocks, Jacqueline Gordner, of Montoursville, Matthew Gordner and his wife, Rebecca, of Hughesville and Kelly Miller and her husband, Timothy, of Watsontown; sister, Jan Bryan Davis and her husband, Chris, of Bloomsburg; sister-in-law, Cynthia Bryan, of Montgomery; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Christopher Stiger and a brother, Steven Nathan Bryan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held in Picture Rocks Cemetery.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

