Lock Haven -- Judith A. Merrill, 78, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Susque-View Nursing Center.

Born February 20, 1942 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late John D. Kelchner and the former Louise Cohick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David W. "Butch" Merrill; a granddaughter, Heather Ann Merrill.

Judith retired from Woolrich after many years of service. Judith had a very kind and giving soul. She enjoyed reading, spending time with grandchildren, breakfast with friends, and working in her flower bed and garden.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert E. Merrill; they were united in marriage on July 4, 1959 in Jersey Shore. Also surviving are two sons, Michael A. (Lori) Merrill, of Lock Haven and Randall L. (Christine) Merrill, of Lock Haven; two daughters, Karen Merrill McCloskey, of McElhattan and Wendy D. (Millard) Long, of McElhattan; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Susan K. Willits.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com