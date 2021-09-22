Williamsport -- Judith A. "Judy" Kowalski, 84, of Williamsport, passed away at the Williamsport Home on Sept. 20, 2021.

Judy was born in Williamsport in 1937 to Arthur Nestlerode and Zula (Mapes) Nestlerode. She graduated from Elmira High School, New York in 1955.

She later moved to New York City where she worked for Eastern Airlines and met and married Stanley Kowalski in 1963. They lived in Oklahoma and Texas and settled back in Williamsport in 1972. After raising her children, she later worked as a service rep for Pond’s Products and at Bon Ton in the Lycoming Mall.

She was predeceased by her husband Stan in 2014, and is survived by her son Stosh, daughter Andrea and stepson Ron, and six grandchildren, as well as her large extended family: brothers and sisters Jana, Jeff, Jeanne, Dan, Jon and Jim and numerous nieces and nephews but especially Cori and Karen, who visited her regularly in assisted living. She attended Pine Street United Methodist Church.

Interment will be held privately at the request of the family in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America 188 N Main St, Doylestown, Pa., 18901.

E-Condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.



