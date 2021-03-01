Williamsport -- Judith A. “Judy” Foster, 75, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

She is survived by her loving husband, Douglas A. Foster.

Born February 1, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Elizabeth (McCarty) Thrash.

She was a 1964 graduate of Williamsport High School and retired from AT&T, formerly Bell Telephone after over 30 years of service. Judy was a life member of First Church where she was active in Grand Friends and a small group called the Flock.

A remarkably strong woman, Judy was a 20 year cancer survivor. She had a memorable personality and a great sense of humor. During her retirement years she sold Mary Kay and created new friendships with the customers she met. Judy enjoyed crocheting, scrapbooking and spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three stepchildren, Joanne Richer (Robert) of Canada, Jonathan Foster (Traci) of Williamsport and Timothy Foster (Tara) of Williamsport; six step-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Coup (Joseph Jr.) of Williamsport; two nieces, Jill Reamsnyder (Mark) of Williamsport and Patricia Reeser (Steve) of Linden; two great-nephews, Michael Reamsnyder and Nicholas Reeser; two great-nieces, Rebekah Reamsnyder and Jessica Reeser; And her beloved pets, Zoey, Penny, and Jett.

A memorial service to honor the life of Judy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 at First United Methodist Church, 604 Market Street, Williamsport. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at church. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Judy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.