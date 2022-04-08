Muncy -- Judith A. Horn, 81, of Muncy died peacefully Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at her home.

Born July 2, 1940 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William A. Sr. and Doris C. “Dodie” (Criswell) Holmes.

Judith was a 1958 graduate of Montgomery High School. She worked at the West Company, Montgomery and later in the Muncy Elementary School cafeteria.

Judith was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

She loved her flowers, gardening, and also enjoyed dancing and exercise class.

Judith is survived by three children, Jill M. Fullerton, and her husband, Michael R., James M. Knouse, and Joseph M. Knouse, and his wife, Donna, all of Montgomery; one brother, William A. Holmes Jr., and his wife Nancy, of Williamsport; one sister, Betty Vance, of Muncy; three grandchildren, Brittni, Jessica and Cheyenne; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Chad Fullerton.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

If desired memorial contributions in Judith’s name, be made to North Central Site Services, Inc., 2121 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Horn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



