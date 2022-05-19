Williamsport -- Judith A. George, 77, of Williamsport died at home on May 15, 2022.

She was born in Lansing, Michigan on March 7, 1945, a daughter to the late Harry B. Casterline and Helen M. White.

Judy was an avid bingo lover, and cared deeply for her family. She cared just as deeply about her dogs Gunna, Maggie, and Tiny.

She is survived by her daughter, Hollie R. George of Williamsport, and son Bobby George; grandchildren, Laura George, Robert Williams, Melissa Williams, Ashley Harvey, Brittney Harvey, Samantha George, Little Bobby George, Piper George, Kyra George, and Caleb George.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughters Leanna George and Lisa Hill, and grandson Andrew Williams.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been trusted with final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

