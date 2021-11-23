Unityville -- Juanita Dawn Kile, 56, of Unityville passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville.

Juanita was born Sept. 2, 1965 in Muncy and is the daughter of Dale J. and Helen V. (Eichenlaub) Kile.

Juanita treasured the time she spent with her daughter, parents, family. She also enjoyed canning and hunting in her free time. Juanita would do anything for anyone.

She is survived by one daughter, Destiny L. Kile of Benton; her father and mother, Dale J. and Helen V. (Eichenlaub) Kile of Unityville; two brothers, Gary (Sandy) Kile of Greenville, S.C., David (Sharon) Kile of Danville; and by a close companion, Zedd Robbins of Berwick.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

