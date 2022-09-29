Jersey Shore — Juanieta M. (Clements) Lamey, 85, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was married to the late Carl E. Lamey for 53 years until the time of his death in 2010.

Juanieta was born on March 8, 1937 in Bellefonte and was the daughter of the late George J. and Martha M. (Coder) Clements. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, camping, and fishing. She was an avid quilter.

She is survived by one son; Timothy L. Lamey (Mary) of Jersey Shore, two daughters; Tammie L. Baney (Ed Verelli) of Dunnstown and Terry L. Mertz of Jersey Shore, six grandchildren; April Sechrist (Larry), Heidi Shatto (Craig), Amanda Knepp (Duane), Megan Hart (James), Jeremy Baney, and Carl Rode, eight great-grandchildren, four brothers; Chester Clements (Barbara) of Jersey Shore, Charles Clements (Susan) of Dunnstown, Richard Clements (Cathy) of Nesbit, and Lester Clements of Nesbit, and three sisters; Mary Snyder (Mike), Janet Rish (Charles), and Maxine Fegley (Mike), all of Jersey Shore. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son; Troy L. Lamey, one brother; Robert Clements, and one sister; Peggy Miller.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com

