Danville -- Joyce Milheim Craig, 70, of Danville passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Grandview Health Homes, Danville.

Born February 26, 1950 in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Richard W. Craig, Sr. and Dorothy M. (Waite) Craig.

She was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School and worked at Geisinger Medical Center for more than 25 years.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge and loved to crochet.

Surviving are two brothers: Mark W. Craig in California and Richard W. Craig, Jr. of Milton; a sister, Karen Milheim of Danville; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was a sister, Lois Cromis in 2013.

In keeping with her wishes services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.