Williamsport -- Joyce M. Watkins went to be with her heavenly Father on April 4, 2022. She passed away peacefully at home with family members by her side.

Joyce was born in Williamsport on April 20, 1951, and was the daughter of the late Marjorie M. Fenderson.

Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. One of her favorite things was the family picnics in her back yard. She made sure everyone had a great time and no one went home hungry. She also liked spending time taking care of all the flowers she had around the yard.

She loved the walks with her husband and spending time on the rail trail and the trails in Mosquito Valley. Joyce also loved the trips to the beach with family and friends, and to Allentown with her sister.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Fred Sr., two daughters, Sharon (Cory), Dawn (Max); two sons, Fred Jr. (Angie) and Eric (Anita); eight grandchildren, Amanda, Joseph, Caleb, Elijah, Katelyn, Jessica, Abbie and Ellie; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Hudson, and Noah; sister, Kathy; brother Dave (Karen) and nephews and nieces and their families.

The Rev. Harold Rinker, Jr. will conduct a private service at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands from Hudson, 140 Bower Lane, Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

The family sends out a special “Thank You” to all the people at UPMC Hospice for the care they gave Joyce, especially Beth, Cindy and Shondra.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.




