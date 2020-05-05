Muncy Valley -- Joyce M. Rider, 72, of Muncy Valley, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home.

Born March 23, 1948 in Meshoppen, she was a daughter of the late Harold Evans and Alma (Ham) Stanton.

Joyce retired in 2011 from The Highlands Care Center, Laporte, after having worked there for 25 years. She was a member of the American Legion Post 601 Ladies' Auxiliary and enjoyed puzzle books and interacting on Facebook. However, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are a daughter, Tammy L. (Wayne) Laidacker of Muncy; a son, Jeffrey A. Kobbe of Calif.; seven sisters, Judy Travis of Towanda, Cindy VanArsdale of N.Y., Dorie Guthrie of Wash., Ellen Sitterly of N.Y., Julee Jorgensen of N.Y., Rose Evans of N.Y. and Dale Karlick of N.Y.; three brothers, Ronald Stanton of Mildred, Harold "Bubba" Evans Jr. of N.Y. and William "Billy" Evans of N.Y.; two grandchildren, Logan and Lauryn Laidacker; her significant other, Steve Faulkiner of Muncy Valley; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her step-father, Donald Stanton; step-mother, Ina Evans; a sister, Barbara Keeney; and a brother, Gary Stanton.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

