Lock Haven — Joyce Lundy of Laurel Run Road and South Jones Street, and a resident of Susque-View for over 4 years, was called home to her Lord on August 24, 2022 at the age of 93.

She was born January 31, 1929 in Shamokin, Pa. to the late Fred and Evelyn Troxell, and was a 1947 graduate of Shamokin High School. On December 18, 1948 in Shamokin, she married Gene Lundy and they shared 62 years together until his death in 2011.

She retired from Keystone Central School District as a teacher’s aide at McGhee and Robb Schools. She was the last of the “walkie-talkies,” a group of Robb teachers' aides who walked most mornings before work, until they all retired, and then continued walking (a little later start though) in retirement until they were no longer able to.

She was a 50 year member of the First Church of Christ Lock Haven and was active with the Cheerful Gleaners Sunday School class, Women’s Council, Nursery, Beginner’s Church, and VBS.

She was happiest with family all around and looked forward to the annual family gathering around July 4 each year. She liked to read and watch mysteries (particularly British ones) and do sewing and crafts. She loved to cook large meals for family get-togethers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers and three sisters-in-law. She is survived by five sons - Bill (Nancy) of Maine, Geoff (Carolyn) of New York, Ron (Michelle) Bos-Lun of Vermont, Jean-Pierre (Leslie Eisenhower) of Lamar, and Gino (Kelly) of Lock Haven, two daughters - Evelyn (Bill) Suydam of Allensville, and Jackie of Lock Haven, four daughters-in-laws - Bonnnie Kulp-Lundy, Maddy Jacobs-Lundy, Jen Bennett, and Shannon Eisenhower, 22 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, one sister - Virginia McWilliams of Shamokin, one sister-in-law - Inez Campbell of Tennessee, and a great roommate at Susque-View - Violet Berry.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at Susque-View who treated her so well during her years there.

A memorial service will be held at the First Church of Christ, 330 N. Vesper St., Lock Haven on Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions can be given to Sylvan Hills Christian Service Camp, PO Box 561, Howard PA 16841.

Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

