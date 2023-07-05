Danville, Pa. — Joyce I. Jarrett, 87, of Derry Twp., Danville, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born December 16, 1935 in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Theron A., Sr. and Evelyn K. (Coup) Winter. On November 9, 1985, she married Robert C. Jarrett and together they celebrated 33 years of marriage until his passing on December 26, 2018.

Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School, where she lettered in basketball. She was a member of the Millville American Legion, Turbotville VFW, and Milton VFW in the Ladies Auxiliary. Also, Joyce was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Strawberry Ridge.

She loved playing cards and scratch off lottery tickets.

She is survived by her four children: David R. (Christine) McCollum, of Muncy, Nancy Quarles, of Bloomsburg, Sue “Sam” (Jim) Hans, of Allenwood, and Russell I. “Buddy” (Eileen) McCollum III, of Muncy; two step-sons: Rickey D. (Editha) Jarrett, of Temecula, California, and Tony Scott (Ann) Jarrett, of Peculiar, Missouri; three grandchildren: Michelle Lea Hack, Kressler Ryan Quarles, and Colton Ryan McCollum; two great-grandchildren: Tommy and Karista Hack; one great-great-grandson: Bryce Hack; and two brothers: Theron Winter, of Lewisburg, and Richard Winter, of Watsontown.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Baby Boy Litz.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, Pastor Shawn McNett, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory be made to her church, Trinity UCC – Strawberry Ridge, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville, PA 17821, or to the Millville American Legion, 259 Legion Road, Millville, PA 17846

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

