Montgomery -- Joyce Fay Klusman, 71, of Montgomery died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home.

Born December 10, 1948 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late George and Wanda (Voneida) Lupold. On December 6, 1968 she married Larry E. Klusman, who preceded her in death November 10, 2016. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Joyce was a graduate of Muncy High School. She worked at several local retailers including the former Gee Bee’s and Value City, and Ross Dress for Less. Joyce retired from Jersey Shore State Bank, Montgomery.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with her family, especially camping at her river lot and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Tomyla and David Deem, of Montgomery and Kimberly and Benjamin Mueller, of Michigan; three brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Liz Lupold, of Muncy, Sherm and Sandy Lupold, of Maryland and Roger and Lois Lupold, of Hughesville; a sister, Janice Oden, of Muncy; a brother-in-law, Richard Sieg, of Hughesville; three grandchildren, Delayna and Devon Deem and Zachary Mueller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Gene Lupold; a sister, Carrie Ann Sieg; and a brother-in-law, Brady Oden.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Richard Robinson, officiating. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Joyce’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, online at www.myremembrance.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.