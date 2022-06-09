Muncy Valley — Joyce E. Mowbray, 82, of Muncy Valley died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Rose View Center, Williamsport.

Born December 2, 1939 in Ridley Park, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Sharpless) Oglesby. She and her husband Thomas Mowbray celebrated 37 years of marriage before his death in 2005.

Joyce was a graduate of Interboro High School, Prospect Park, Pa. She worked earlier in life but spent her most of her days raising and caring for her family.

She was a longtime member of St. John-Tinicum Lutheran Church, Essington and currently attended Kedron Methodist Church. Joyce loved singing and was a member of the church choir.

Joyce was fond of quilting and belonged to the Local Quilt Guild in Sullivan County. An avid animal lover, she enjoyed raising and spending time with her horses and dogs.

Surviving are Joyce’s two sons Joseph (Maureen) Connors and Thomas Mowbray; seven grandchildren: Katelyn, Matthew (Jennifer), Sarah and Cara Connors and Taylor, Hayden, and Nathan Mowbray; and two great-grandchildren: Arianna and Austin.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Kedron Methodist Church, 14725 U.S. Rt.220 Hughesville, PA 17737.

Burial will be held privately in Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester.

The family suggests that contributions in Joyce’s memory be made to the St. John Lutheran Church, Essington PA, Kedron Methodist Church, Hughesville PA, the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Lycoming County SPCA through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.

