Montgomery — Joyce E. Fox, 75, of Montgomery died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Muncy Place.

She was born November 20, 1946 in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Albert and Drusilla (Peifer) Heller.

Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Montgomery High School and in 1966 earned her associates degree in nursing from the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn College. She retired after 46 years as an LPN at Muncy Valley Hospital.

Joyce enjoyed reading and watching her television shows. She also enjoyed her monthly gatherings with fellow hospital retirees at Orlies, Muncy.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amanda Fox, of Montgomery; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Linda Heller, of Williamsport; one sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Dennis Lewis, of Muncy; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

In keeping with Joyce’s wishes, there will be no services scheduled.

The family suggests contributions in Joyce’s memory be made to either the Muncy Valley Hospital Auxiliary (please make checks payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation and indicate c/o Muncy Valley Hospital Auxiliary in memo) and mail to 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the American Cancer society, online at www.cancer.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

